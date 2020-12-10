Miller Promoted to Associate Professor

Congratulations to Evan Miller on receiving tenure and his promotion to MCB Associate Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology!

The Miller research group seeks to develop and apply molecular tools for studying neuroscience. They work to develop and deploy tools to map interacting neurons' activity within a circuit by using molecular design, organic synthesis, molecular biology, cell biology, imaging, and electrophysiology techniques.

To learn more, visit the Miller lab website.