Megan Martik to Join MCB Faculty

We are thrilled to announce Megan Martik will be joining the MCB Genetics, Genomics and Development division as an Assistant Professor, arriving July 2021!

Martik is currently a postdoc in Dr. Marianne Bronner’s lab at the California Institute of Technology, where she has unraveled a gene regulatory network controlling the development of neural crest-derived cardiomyocytes and has found that these cells are required for adult heart repair in zebrafish. She’s also uncovered a gene circuit that has evolved progressively throughout vertebrate evolution to give rise to novel neural crest-derived cell types. Her research group will combine state of the art developmental biology techniques with systems-level approaches, such as single-cell transcriptomics and epigenomic analysis, to characterize gene networks controlling neural crest differentiation during development and neural crest contributions to adult regeneration in a variety of model organisms.

To learn more, follow Dr. Martik on Twitter @MeganMartikPhD