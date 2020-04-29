MCB Welcomes New Faculty Yvette Fisher

We are thrilled to announce Yvette Fisher is joining the MCB Neurobiology division and the Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute as an Assistant Professor, arriving in July 2021!

Fisher studies spatial navigation in fruit flies in order to understand how nervous systems flexibly process information. She is currently a postdoc at Harvard in the lab of Rachel Wilson, where she has solved the problem of how the visual scene maps on to head direction cells (compass neurons) in the fly central complex, creating a sense of direction (see her recent Nature manuscript here).

To get to know Fisher's research and learn more, visit her lab website at fisherlab/science/. You can also follow her on Twitter @yvetteefisher.