MCB Welcomes New Faculty Ian Swinburne

We are pleased to announce that Ian Swinburne is joining the MCB Cell & Developmental Biology division as an Assistant Professor, arriving in January 2021.

Swinburne is currently a postdoc at Harvard in Sean Megason’s lab where, within the inner ear, he found and characterized a previously unknown pressure-sensitive valve made of specialized cell-cell junctions. His research applies live-imaging, genetics, physiology, and bioinformatics to study zebrafish development with the goal of uncovering the mechanisms that control organ formation and function.