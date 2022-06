We are excited to report that the MCB Class of 2022 campaign to raise funds for sponsored research stipends has exceeded their goal of $5,000! Thanks to the generosity of our community, more MCB students will be able to receive stipends and have transformative research experiences. The MCB department has agreed to match the community's donations, bringing the total raised to $10,000 which will support 10 students in the 2022-2023 academic year. Learn more about the campaign here.