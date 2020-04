Photo courtesy of Ryland Hormel and UC Berkeley News

Members of the Robert Tjian and Xavier Darzacq lab have repurposed a student teaching lab to make 120 gallons of hand sanitizer per week for distribution, through volunteers, to needy populations in the Bay Area. Now, several other labs – including MCB faculty Elçin Ünal and Russell Vance are joining the efforts and starting their own production lines.

Read the Berkeley News article here.