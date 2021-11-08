The 10th bi-annual symposium hosted by the MCB Industrial Affiliates Program had a successful return to an in-person format on October 29th. The MCB community was joined by industry experts from a variety of innovative companies for a day full of idea exchange and learning. Representatives from Amgen, Calico, Eikon, Eureka, Nura Bio, Pionyr, Scribe, Surrozen, Tenaya, Thermo Fisher, and Grifols were in attendance.

MCB Department former Co-Chair David Drubin and current Co-Chairs Iswar Hariharan and Rebecca Heald kicked off the event with opening remarks and handed the floor to the company representatives for lightning presentations. Each speaker was given time to talk about their company, including its innovation and research, work environment, and position openings. MCB students and postdocs were given the opportunity to ask the speakers questions after their presentations to learn more about each company’s research and goals. The industry representatives also provided their contact information so that anyone with further questions could reach out to them and build their network.

After the lightning presentations, the event transitioned outdoors for a break where everyone mingled and enjoyed refreshments provided by the organizers. Once attendees began to move back indoors, MCB students and postdocs began to showcase their research in a classic symposium setting. The Fall 2021 symposium was the first in-person symposium since 2019, so researchers were once again able to present their posters and talk face to face with interested listeners.

The event was a resounding success and the transition back to hosting the symposium in-person rather than online was exciting and went smoothly. It was a great opportunity for the MCB community to connect with industry experts and foster a strong sense of collaboration. It also provided students and postdocs with a chance to present all their hard work that has gone into their research and learn about potential industry opportunities.

MCB is excited to continue hosting the IAP Symposium and thankful for all who help make it possible.



