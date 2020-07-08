MCB Faculty Among Team to Establish a Center for Chemical Innovation



MCB Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology Alanna Schepartz has been named the Director of the newly launched C-GEM, the NSF Center for Genetically Encoded Materials. The five-year $20 million grant will fund C-GEM research in 14 laboratories at UC Berkeley, Yale, Stanford, Cornell, Boston College, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. MCB faculty Jamie Cate, Michelle Chang, and David Savage are investigators on the project.

To learn more, read the UC Berkeley College of Chemistry press release here, and visit the C-GEM website.