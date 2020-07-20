MCB COVID-19 News

Over the past several months our scientific community has united to find ways to slow the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and end the COVID-19 pandemic through innovative research, new collaborations, and public service.

As we navigate this situation together, we'll update our dedicated COVID-19 news page with the latest efforts from the MCB community.

Read more here and check back often for updates:

mcb.berkeley.edu/news-and-events/covid-19

For UC Berkeley COVID-19 resources and support, visit: https://coronavirus.berkeley.edu/