MCB COVID-19 News

Over the past several months our scientific community has united to find ways to slow the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and end the COVID-19 pandemic through innovative research, new collaborations, and public service. 

As we navigate this situation together, we'll update our dedicated COVID-19 news page with the latest efforts from the MCB community.

Read more here and check back often for updates: 
mcb.berkeley.edu/news-and-events/covid-19

For UC Berkeley COVID-19 resources and support, visit: https://coronavirus.berkeley.edu/

Research Spotlight

Image of the structure of the Mycobacterial sulfotransferase we call stf0
Photo courtesy of Professor Carolyn R. Bertozzi

