Last night we were thrilled to connect with over 100 of our talented and inspiring alumni at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

MCB is proud to strengthen our ties with alumni and industry through programs like our MCB Industrial Affiliates Program (IAP) and the Biology+Business Program at UC Berkeley.

Learn more about IAP and the Bio+Business Program here: http://bit.ly/MCBIAP / http://bit.ly/UCBbioBiz