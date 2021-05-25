MCB Celebrates 2021 PhD Graduates Online

Congratulations to our MCB PhD 2021 graduates!

The MCB Department is proud to congratulate our newest PhDs! We celebrate their accomplishments and look forward to hearing about the insipiring work they will do in the future. Please enjoy our virtual commencement ceremony video and learn about the 2021 MCB Commencement Honors awardees below.

2021 MCB PhD Commencement Honors

The following are the recipients of our annual graduate awards for research, academic, and community achievement.

Cris Alvaro Memorial Prize

The Cris Alvaro Memorial Prize honors MCB graduate student Cris Alvaro, who identified as a trans and non-binary person, using the preferred pronouns they/them/their.



This award was established after Cris's untimely death in 2018 at age 29 and is presented annually to MCB Ph.D. students who embody excellence in research and commitment to diversity, inclusion, tolerance, acceptance, and sense of community that Cris Alvaro epitomized. Christopher Duncan-Lewis (Glaunsinger lab) Nicholas Cozzarelli Prize

The Nicholas Cozzarelli Prize was established in honor of Professor Nick Cozzarelli after his passing in 2006. It is presented annually to a graduating MCB student for excellent Ph.D. research. George Otto (Brar lab) Alan Bearden Book Award

The Book Award in honor of emeritus professor Alan Bearden was established after his death in 1999 and is presented to graduates who have performed outstanding research in the area of Biophysics. Mathew Summers (Feller lab)

Banner image courtesy Keegan Houser, UC Berkeley.