MCB Celebrates 2020 PhD Graduates Online



Graduate Chris Nicolai (Raulet lab) and his family decked out in their finest UC Berkeley gear.

On Friday, July 17, 2020, the MCB community gathered online to celebrate our 2020 PhD graduates. Associate Professor Elçin Ünal presided over the event with over 65 guests attending. During the ceremony, graduates reflected on their academic journeys and achievements, and the event offered a meaningful way to celebrate our PhD graduates' success during this unpredictable time.



Special guest Berta Parra, retired Graduate Student Services Advisor, who guided many of the 2020 graduates.



Graduate Lydia Lutes (Robey lab) enjoying the ceremony.

The online event allowed more people the option of attending, including one graduate, Franziska Lorbeer, who joined the celebration from Germany, where it was 4 am local time. Berta Parra, a former Graduate Student Services Advisor, was invited by the graduates because of the positive effect she had on their graduate student experiences.

Please join us in congratulating the 2020 MCB graduates on their accomplishments. We're proud of their achievements and excited to see what the future holds for them.