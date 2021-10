Former MCB graduate student David J. Julius, now Professor and Chair of the Dept. of Physiology at UCSF, has received the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine “for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch”.

Julius received his Ph.D. from UC Berkeley in 1984, where he carried out his doctoral dissertation research in the laboratory of Prof. Jeremy Thorner with joint supervision from Prof. Randy Schekman.

