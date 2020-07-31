Martin Lab: Santiago Yori Restrepo named 2020 Gilliam Fellow

MCB graduate student Santiago Yori Restrepo (Associate Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology Andreas Martin lab), has been selected as one of the 45 doctoral students and their advisors to received a 2020 Gilliam Fellowship. The Gilliam program seeks to increase the diversity of scientists at the college and university faculty level by supporting students who will become scientific leaders.

