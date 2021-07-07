Martik honored with AHA Career Development Award

Assistant Professor of Genetics, Genomics and Development Megan Martik has been awarded a Career Development Award from the American Heart Association (AHA) for her proposal, "Differentiation of the cardiac neural crest into specialized derivatives." The award supports highly promising healthcare and academic early-career professionals exploring innovative questions or pilot studies that will contribute to their future success as research scientists.

Martik will investigate the genetic interactions driving the formation of the cardiac neural crest and subsequent differentiation into cell types such as cardiomyocytes by uncovering the underlying gene regulatory networks (GRNs). Understanding the underlying GRN of this important cell population will provide insights for future directed reprogramming experiments aimed at potential therapies for congenital heart defects.

Learn more about the AHA Career Development Award here.



