Lishko Lab receives multiple 2020 GCRLE Awards

Congratulations to MCB Associate Professor Polina Lishko and her Postdoctoral Fellow, Ana Milunovic Jevtic, on receiving inaugural awards from the Global Consortium for Reproductive Longevity and Equality (GCRLE), an extramural start-up initiative through the Buck Institute for Research on Aging.

Lishko received a 2020 Pilot Award for her project, "Endocannabinoid signaling in the mammalian ovary and reproductive longevity." The award fosters innovative collaborative or novel research projects that have the potential for high impact and high reward at an accelerated rate.

Jevtic received a 2020 Postdoctoral Scholar Award for her project, "The role of endocannabinoid hydrolase ABHD2 in the ovarian aging." This award supports training imaginative junior scientists who will lead the next generation of reproductive aging researchers.

Lishko and Jevtic are among 22 recipients of 2020 awards from the GCRLE. They are part of a global group of researchers striving to advance research that uncovers the underlying causes of female reproductive aging.

Learn more about the 2020 GCRLE awards here and the Global Consortium for Reproductive Longevity and Equality here.