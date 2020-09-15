Lishko and Zoncu Awarded Pew Innovation Fund Grants

Congratulations to MCB Associate Professors Polina Lishko (Cell and Developmental Biology) and Roberto Zoncu (Biochemistry, Biophysics, and Structural Biology), who join the 2020 class of Pew Trusts Innovation Fund investigators!

Lishko and Zoncu will partner with colleagues on interdisciplinary research that addresses complex questions in human biology and disease in efforts to advance synergetic and innovative research and improve human health.

Learn more about Pew's Innovation Fund and the 2020 teams here:





