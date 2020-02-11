Lewis Receives Shurl & Kay Curci Foundation Faculty Grant

Congratulations to MCB Assistant Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology Samantha Lewis on receiving a Shurl and Kay Curci Foundation Faculty Grant!

The Shurl & Kay Curci Foundation was established in 2007 and strives to support the advancement of a healthy and sustainable future for humans through science-based research.

Lewis received the grant for her proposal to expand genome editing technology to mitochondrial DNA through the exploration of novel organelle targeting agents.

