Karpen lab postdoc named 2020 HHMI Hanna Grey Fellow

Nicolas Altemose, a new postdoctoral scholar in Gary Karpen's lab, has been named a 2020 Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Hanna Gray Fellow.

Each year The HHMI selects a cohort of early-career researchers working on some of the biggest questions in the life sciences. In keeping with HHMI’s basic science mission, the program gives fellows the freedom to explore new scientific territory and follow their curiosity, seeking answers to challenging scientific questions. In addition, HHMI staff work to purposefully build a community that can provide professional development and interactive support.

Learn more about the 2020 fellows and the Hanna H. Gray Fellows Program here.