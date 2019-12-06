Isacoff Receives 2020–22 McKnight Award

Congratulations to MCB Professor of Neurobiology Ehud Isacoff on receiving the 2020–22 Memory & Cognitive Disorders Award from the McKnight Foundation!

Isacoff shares the award with his collaborator, New York University Professor of Neuroscience Dirk Trauner for their work on photo-activation of dopamine receptors in models of Parkinson's Disease. This award recognizes research aimed at translating laboratory discoveries about the brain and nervous system into diagnoses and therapies to improve human health.

Read more about McKnight Foundation Award here.