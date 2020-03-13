Ingolia Promoted to Associate Professor

Congratulations to Nicolas Ingolia on receiving tenure and his promotion to MCB Associate Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology!

The Ingolia lab studies the translational control of gene expression to learn how cells change the translation of specific genes and better understand the role of this regulation in the cell. Their research makes extensive use of genome-scale approaches and deep sequencing.

They investigate the fundamental principles and diverse functions of post-transcriptional regulation in organisms ranging from budding yeast to mammalian neurons and seek to understand how cells control the translation and stability of mRNAs in the cytosol and how this regulation fulfills essential biological functions.

Visit the Ingolia Lab website to learn more.