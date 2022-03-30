By Sophia Friesen



MCB Postdocs Research Showcase Co-Organizers, Varsha Rajshekar (left) and Helena Cantwell (right), at the poster session. Photo credit: Pei Chen, Innovative Design Club

March 24-25, 2022 saw the advent of the first-ever MCB Postdocs Research Showcase, an event designed to build scientific and social community while highlighting the incredible work produced by postdocs across MCB. Open to the entire MCB community, the showcase was centered around research talks by postdocs, and also included a poster session and keynote talks by former MCB postdocs. Numerous social events gave postdocs the opportunity to connect with each other as well as with faculty and other attendees. Over 80 postdocs, faculty, staff, and graduate students attended the showcase, and its organizers have high hopes that the showcase will continue to grow and become even more exciting in future years.

To learn more about the 2022 MCB Postdocs Research Showcase, look for the full article in the Spring 2022 MCB Transcript Newsletter, coming May 2022.