Hockemeyer Promoted to Associate Professor

Congratulations to Dirk Hockemeyer on receiving tenure and his promotion to MCB Associate Professor!

Hockemeyer studies the key functions of telomeres and the enzyme telomerase in tissue homeostasis, tumorigenesis, and aging. His lab seeks to understand how telomeres maintain proper length and to shed light on telomerase behavior in different cell types. Their research could reveal how cells maintain a balance of growth and arrest, which could lead to the development of new cancer therapies.

Visit the Hockemeyer Lab website to learn more.