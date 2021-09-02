Heald presented ASCB Keith R. Porter Lecture

Rebecca Heald, MCB Department Co-Chair, Flora Lamson Hewlett Chair and Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology, has been awarded the 2021 American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) Keith R. Porter Lecture.

The lecture is named in memory of Keith R. Porter, whose many contributions to cell biology comprised a formidable body of achievement and revolutionary scientific advances. The award is presented annually at the ASCB|EMBO Meeting by an outstanding and innovative leader at the forefront of cell biology, who is actively contributing fundamental new knowledge to our understanding of cell biology.

Heald joins fellow MCB professors Eva Nogales and Randy Schekman, who received this award in 2016 and 2005, respectively.

Learn more about the Keith R. Porter Lecture and the rest of the ASCB's 2021 honorific awards and recognition here.