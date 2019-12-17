Dear Friends,

The MCB Department had an extraordinary 2019! We are so grateful for our phenomenal community of students, postdocs, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends. This year MCB researchers continued to make remarkable discoveries that increase fundamental knowledge, empower medical advances and contribute to California's strong economy. MCB students continued to achieve at the highest levels thanks to their tremendous talent and efforts and MCB's strong commitment to teaching and career mentoring.

We hope you enjoy our year-end video highlighting our wonderful community and all we have to be thankful for this year.

We appreciate your continued support of our department. Without you, our achievements would not be possible.

Happy Holidays to you, your family and friends!

Warmest Wishes,