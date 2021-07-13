Gomez and Lareau named 2021 Rose Hill Innovators

Congratulations to Assistant Professors Andrea Gomez and Liana Lareau on being named 2021 Rose Hill Innovators!

Launched in 2014 and established with generous support from The Rose Hill Foundation, the program supports distinguished early-career faculty in the STEM fields. Efforts are focused on strengthening the endeavors of UC Berkeley researchers by providing seed support for projects with exceptionally high scientific promise and the potential to generate significant follow-on funding.

Gomez and Lareau will join former Rose Hill Innovators MCB Associate Professors Hillel Adesnik (2019), Gloria Brar (2019), Nicholas Ingolia (2014), and Polina Lishko (2017), as well as Assistant Professor Stephen Brohawn (2019).

The Foundation also supports UC Berkeley graduate students and undergraduates in the STEM disciplines and the SURF Rose Hills summer undergraduate research fellowship.

