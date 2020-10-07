Doudna Wins 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

We are delighted to announce Jennifer Doudna, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, Li Ka Shing Chancellor's Chair in Biomedical and Health Sciences and MCB Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology, and her colleague Emmanuelle Charpentier, Director and Scientific Member at the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens, have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for the development of a method for genome editing."

Please join us in congratulating our colleague on this prestigious award. To learn more and participate in the celebration, visit: