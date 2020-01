Congratulations to MCB Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics, and Structural Biology and HHMI Investigator Jennifer Doudna on receiving the 2020 Wolf Prize in Medicine!

Doudna shares the award with her colleague, Emmanuelle Charpentier, director of the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin, for their 2012 invention of the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology. This international prize is awarded in Israel for unique contributions to humanity.

