Doudna Receives 2020 Guggenheim Fellowship

MCB Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology, Executive Director of the Innovative Genomics Institute, and Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator Jennifer Doudna has been awarded a 2020 Guggenheim Fellowship. Appointed based on prior achievement and exceptional promise, a diverse group of 175 writers, scholars, artists, and scientists received the award this year.

Two other UC Berkeley faculty were also honored with the fellowship – Noah Whiteman, Associate Professor of Integrative Biology and Alison Gopnik, Professor of Psychology and Affiliate Professor of Philosophy.

To learn more about the fellowship, read the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation press release.



