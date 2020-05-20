Congratulations to MCB's Class of 2020!

Congratulations to our MCB Class of 2020 graduates!
We are so proud of each and every one of you and wish we could celebrate your remarkable achievements in person. Please enjoy these video well wishes from some of our MCB faculty and learn about the 2020 MCB Commencement Honors awardees below.
2020 MCB Undergraduate Commencement Honors
The following are the recipients of our annual undergraduate awards for research and academic achievement.
For more details about each award, click here.
|Departmental Citation
Awarded for the highest achievement each year by a graduating senior in MCB.
|Isaac Witte
|Outstanding Scholars
Awarded for the second-highest achievement of a graduating senior in MCB.
|Kathryn Li, Darain Noveir, Katrine Madsen, Zeyi Zhou
|
DIVISION OF BIOCHEMISTRY, BIOPHYSICS & STRUCTURAL BIOLOGY
|Grace Fimognari Memorial Prize
Awarded to the graduating senior in the BMB emphasis, based on the same criteria as the Departmental Citation.
|Camille Moore
|Kazuo Gerald Yanaba & Ting Jung Memorial Prize
This award is based on the students' oral presentation of their research at the annual BMB Undergraduate Honors Research Symposium and by their honors theses.
|Molly Hydron, David Lee
|Jesse Rabinowitz Memorial Prize
Awarded to an outstanding junior in the BMB emphasis, based on academic achievement in MCB courses and faculty recommendation.
|Kevin Yu
|
DIVISION OF CELL & DEVELOPMENTAL BIOLOGY
|Evans Memorial Prize
In recognition of outstanding academic achievement and excellence in molecular physiology or anatomy.
|Jeffrey Park
|Forte Memorial Prize
In recognition of outstanding academic achievement in molecular physiology
|Nicole Mirabadi
|Paola S. Timiras Memorial Prize
Awarded to the top graduating senior in the Cell & Developmental Biology emphasis for high academic achievement and excellence of research in an honors project.
|Trisha Shang
|I.L. Chaikoff Award in Cell & Developmental Biology
Awarded in recognition of outstanding achievement and excellence in the Cell & Developmental Biology and Neurobiology emphases.
|Alexandra Alvarez, Tia Cheunkarndee, Samantha Haraguchi, Vivian Li, Yingjoy Li, Jocelyn Liu, Jiayi Luo, Natalie Petersen, Shivani Sundaram
|
DIVISION OF GENETICS, GENOMICS, AND DEVELOPMENT
|Edward M. Blount Award
Awarded to the student with the highest academic achievement in Genetics, Genomics, and Development.
|Halee Yue, Zeyi Zhou
|Spencer W. Brown Award
Awarded to a graduating senior who has most distinguished themselves in genetics research.
|Faisal Alzaben, Keerthana Chetlapelli, Andrew Liao, Emily Ye
|
DIVISION OF IMMUNOLOGY & PATHOGENESIS
|Outstanding Immunologist
Awarded for the highest academic achievement in the Immunology and Pathogenesis emphasis.
|Michelle Verghese
|Shastri Academic Achievement Award
Awarded to the graduating senior in the Immunology and Pathogenesis emphasis for the high academic achievement in all MCB required courses.
|Siddharth Chittaranjan
|Excellence in Research
Awarded to the graduating senior in the Immunology and Pathogenesis emphasis for exceptional research performance in an honors research project.
|Vivasvan Vykunta
|
DIVISION OF NEUROBIOLOGY
|Jeffery A. Winer Memorial Prize
Awarded to the top graduating senior in the Neurobiology emphasis for high academic achievement and excellence of research in an honors project.
|Sanika Ganesh
|I.L. Chaikoff Award in Neurobiology
Awarded in recognition of outstanding achievement and excellence in the Cell & Developmental Biology and Neurobiology emphases.
|Saya Boddu, Austin Fan, Christopher Hall, Shazreh Hassan, Jolie Huang, Vedant Jain, Anjeli Mase, Daniel Quintana, Sheila Steiner