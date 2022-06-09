Congratulations to the Henry Wheeler Center for Emerging and Neglected Diseases (CEND) 2022 Fellows in MCB: Janet Peace Babirye, Meghan Bacher, Marian Fairgrieve, and Hannah Nilsson. Every year, CEND supports graduate students and post-doctoral fellows in their research through the Irving H. Wiesenfeld, Kathleen Miller, Sidney MacDonald Russell and Alber fellowships. CEND Fellows pursue research in areas such as emerging infectious diseases, drug development, and infectious disease surveillance. Read more...