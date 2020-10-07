Collins Receives NIH Director's Pioneer Award

Congratulations to Kathleen Collins, Walter and Ruth Schubert Family Chair and MCB Professor and Division Head of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology, on receiving a 2020 National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director's Pioneer Award! Established in 2004, the award challenges investigators at all career levels to pursue new research directions and develop groundbreaking, high-impact approaches to a broad area of biomedical, behavioral, or social science. 

Collins received this award for her project, "Human Genetic Supplementation Without Donor DNA or a DNA Break." She joins MCB Professor Rebecca Heald who received this honor in 2006. 

Learn more about the award and Collin's project:

