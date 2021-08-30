Collins named 2022 ASBMB Stadtman Distinguished Scientist

Kathleen Collins, Walter and Ruth Schubert Family Chair and Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology has been awarded the 2022 Earl and Thressa Stadtman Distinguished Scientist Award from the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB).

The award recognizes established scientists for their outstanding achievements in basic research. Collins has studied telomerase structure and function for nearly three decades.

Learn more about Collin's research, the award, and the other 2022 ASBMB award recipients here.