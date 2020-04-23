Collins Elected Member of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences

MCB Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology Kathleen Collins has been elected a member of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.

Collins is among 276 new members to the Class of 2020. The Academy is both an honorary society and an independent research center. Members include those who discover and advance knowledge and those who apply knowledge to the problems of society.

To learn more about the Academy and for the full list of 2020 Academy members, visit the American Academy of Arts & Sciences' website.