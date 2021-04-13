Chang Awarded Guggenheim Fellowship

Class of 1942 Chair and Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology Christopher Chang has been named a John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellow.

The Foundation was established in 1922 by the United States Senator Simon Guggenheim and his wife, and offers Fellowships to, "further the development of scholars and artists by assisting them to engage in research in any field of knowledge... under the freest possible conditions." Fellowship recipients receive one-time grants which give them time and creative freedom to complete their work.

This award recognizes individuals who have already demonstrated exceptional capacity for productive scholarship or exceptional ability in the arts.

To learn more about Chang, the other Berkeley winners, and all the 2021 recipients, visit: