Bustamante Awarded Biophysical Society Honors

Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, Raymond and Beverly Sackler Chair and Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology Carlos Bustamante has been awarded the 2021 Biophysical Society (BPS) Kazuhiko Kinosita Award in Single-Molecule Biophysics.

The award recognizes his leadership in the field of single-molecule studies of DNA elasticity and molecular motors and for his generosity in outreach and collaboration.

To learn more about the 2021 award recipients visit the BPS website.