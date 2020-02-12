Brohawn Awarded Sloan Research Fellowship

Congratulations to MCB Assistant Professor Stephan Brohawn, who has been named a 2020 Sloan Research Fellow! The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation awards this fellowship to outstanding early-career researchers and funds $75,000 over two years to fund their research.

Brohawn's lab studies life’s electrical system from a molecular and biophysical perspective with the goals of understanding the molecular basis of sensory transduction and electrical signaling and laying the groundwork for the development of new approaches to promoting health and treating disease. 

Learn more about this year's awardees here.

