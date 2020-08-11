Brenner lab: Researchers team up to compare newborn screening techniques

A new study assesses newborn screening techniques that promise parents the detection of rare metabolic disorders.

MCB Affiliated Professor of Genetics, Genomics and Development, Steven Brenner, in collaboration with scientists from UC Berkeley, UC San Francisco, UC Santa Cruz, California Department of Public Health, University of Washington, Invitae, and Tata Consultancy Services, published the new study in Nature Medicine on August 10, 2020.

Read the UCSF story here and the Berkeley News article here.