Brar Promoted to Associate Professor

Congratulations to Gloria Brar on receiving tenure and her promotion to MCB Associate Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology!

The Brar lab studies the gene regulation underlying meiotic cellular remodeling. Meiosis serves as a tractable model for the complex cellular changes that accompany many types of differentiation and the lab is interested in understanding the fundamental mechanisms by which a cell achieves such changes.

To learn more, read Brar's faculty profile in the Spring 2019 MCB Transcript Newsletter and visit the Brar lab website.