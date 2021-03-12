A BIG Thank You

Big Give You Made It Momentous! The Doudna lab jumping in the air outside the IGI

Thank you for seizing the moment and helping us reach our student-focused fundraising goals during Big Give! Your commitment, generosity, and participation yesterday are inspiring and make a real difference in our students’ lives. 

This year was a tremendous success — our community came together and set a new record of raising $42,336. Your unprecedented kindness is sincerely appreciated and made a big impact. On behalf of the entire Department of Molecular & Cell Biology, we are grateful for your support.

Go Bears!


David Drubin & Iswar Hariharan
MCB Co-Chairs

Research Spotlight

Crystal structure of XOL-1
Ribbon diagram of the crystal structure of XOL-1, the primary determinant of sexual fate in C. elegans

Photo courtesy of Howard Hughes Investigator and Professor Barbara Meyer.

To view more research images visit the Research Spotlight