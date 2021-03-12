A BIG Thank You

Thank you for seizing the moment and helping us reach our student-focused fundraising goals during Big Give! Your commitment, generosity, and participation yesterday are inspiring and make a real difference in our students’ lives.

This year was a tremendous success — our community came together and set a new record of raising $42,336. Your unprecedented kindness is sincerely appreciated and made a big impact. On behalf of the entire Department of Molecular & Cell Biology, we are grateful for your support.

Go Bears!