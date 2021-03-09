Big Give 2021 is here!

Big Give is a university-wide day of giving when we come together as an entire community — alumni, parents, students, faculty, staff, and friends — to celebrate all the moments of Berkeley and show support for students, faculty, and research.

Help us have a big impact on the MCB community and reach our ambitious goal of raising $30,000! Your support is vital to the continued success of our department and no gift is too small. Join us this year as we go big to reach our student-focused 2021 fundraising goals:

Resilience training for our students to increase wellness and vitality in the lab

Building a safe, inclusive and belonging culture through programs like inclusive MCB

Expanding undergraduate training opportunities through our new summer research program

We are thrilled to announce that we have received a generous offer from an MCB community member to match every dollar we receive up to $10,000. Together, let's give a big boost to making sure all our new student programs succeed.

Go Bears!