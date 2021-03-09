Big Give 2021 is here!

Big Give is a university-wide day of giving when we come together as an entire community — alumni, parents, students, faculty, staff, and friends — to celebrate all the moments of Berkeley and show support for students, faculty, and research.

Help us have a big impact on the MCB community and reach our ambitious goal of raising $30,000! Your support is vital to the continued success of our department and no gift is too small. Join us this year as we go big to reach our student-focused 2021 fundraising goals:

  • Resilience training for our students to increase wellness and vitality in the lab
  • Building a safe, inclusive and belonging culture through programs like inclusive MCB
  • Expanding undergraduate training opportunities through our new summer research program

We are thrilled to announce that we have received a generous offer from an MCB community member to match every dollar we receive up to $10,000Together, let's give a big boost to making sure all our new student programs succeed.

Support MCB

Go Bears!


David Drubin & Iswar Hariharan
MCB Co-Chairs

Research Spotlight

Image of Saccharomyces cerevisiae cells lacking the gene encoding transcript elongation factor TFIIS

Photo courtesy of Professor Emerita Caroline Kane

To view more research images visit the Research Spotlight