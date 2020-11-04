Bateup Promoted to Associate Professor

Congratulations to Helen Bateup on receiving tenure and her promotion to MCB Associate Professor of Neurobiology!

The fundamental research goal of the Bateup lab is to study the molecular machinery that allows neurons to develop properly, dynamically alter their activity, and maintain balance.

Numerous neurological and psychiatric disorders, including epilepsy and autism spectrum disorder, are associated with synapse and circuit balance disturbances. One of the lab's primary focuses is to understand how molecular changes associated with these diseases lead to altered neural development and activity. A multi-system approach that incorporates molecular, biochemical, electrophysiological, and behavioral analyses in mouse models and patient-derived human cells is employed to explore these questions.

To learn more, visit the Bateup lab website.