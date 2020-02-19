Barton Named 2020 American Academy of Microbiology Fellow

MCB Professor of Immunology and Pathogenesis Gregory Barton has been elected into the American Academy of Microbiology, an honorific leadership group within the American Society for Microbiology (ASM).

Barton is among 68 new Fellows to the Class of 2020. Fellows are elected annually through a selective, peer-review process based on their records of scientific achievement and original contributions that have advanced microbiology. This year the Academy received 118 nominations and accepted 58% of nominees.

To learn more and for the full list of 2020 Academy Fellows, visit the ASM website.