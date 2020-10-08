Ball Receives 2020 Faculty Award

Congratulations to MCB Lecturer Robin Ball for receiving a UC Berkeley 2020 Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of Graduate Student Instructors (GSIs)!

This award recognizes faculty who have provided GSIs outstanding mentorship in teaching at Berkeley and in preparing for teaching in future careers. Faculty receive this award based on nominations from their GSIs and letters of support from departmental chairs.

Ball embodies the department's mission with her enthusiasm for and dedication to curiosity-driven education, research, and innovation. We thank Robin for her work supporting GSIs—her passion for teaching and mentoring expertise plays an essential role in MCB's educational mission.