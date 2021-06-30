2021 NSF REU Program: The Feldman Lab

HANNAH MONDAY

NSF REU MENTOR Postdoc | Feldman Lab What motivated you to participate in the REU program?

I like to help students get experience in research since I was fortunate enough to have that opportunity. What are some of the highlights of your experience mentoring REU students so far?

I most enjoyed getting to know my student. What have you learned from working with REU students (personally or professionally)?

I have learned that today's undergraduates are SO advanced. I am very impressed by my student's background knowledge and scientific maturity.

Hannah and her mentee, Fernando Bolio, performing their first experiment in the lab. Photo courtesy Hannah Monday. What was the most impactful mentoring experience you had and how has it influenced your own mentoring style?

My most impactful mentoring experience was the training I received from my Ph.D. mentor. Amongst many scientific things, he also showed me the importance of taking time to get to know the people you will be working closely with. This gives you an important perspective on their point of view and where they are coming from and allows you to tailor your mentoring style to their individual needs.