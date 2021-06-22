2021 NSF REU Program: Summer Research Profile Series

FERNANDO BOLIO

NSF REU SCHOLAR Feldman Lab

Rising Senior | Pomona College

Hometown: Santa Clarita, CA Are you working in a lab now? If yes, what institution & who’s lab?

For the REU program, I'm working at UC Berkeley in Daniel Feldman's lab. Outside of the REU, I am not conducting any research besides my upcoming Senior Thesis in Elizabeth Glater's lab at Pomona College. Why did you decide to participate in the program this summer? What are you hoping to gain from the experience?

I participated in the program this summer for several reasons, but I primarily joined due to the level of support offered through the REU program. Not only was I provided with a generous stipend and housing, but with several workshops and mentors to help guide me through the summer and for the future such as graduate programs. From this experience, I’m hoping to have a wonderful time with my peers and conduct good science in the laboratory. In addition to learning new techniques and gaining knowledge about how research works in a prestigious institution like Berkeley, I hope to explore San Francisco and create wonderful memories with my fellow REU students. What’s been a highlight of the program or lab experience so far? Are there any challenges you’ve had to overcome?

The biggest highlight of the program is how quickly I’ve bonded with my fellow REU students through dinners and get-togethers. It’s been incredible to mesh so well with your peers and it makes it feel like you’ve been friends for years. Recently, we took the BART train to explore San Francisco and had a wonderful time exploring Pier 39 and the farmer’s market. The biggest challenge that I’ve had to overcome so far is navigating the spaces given to us due to COVID. Although more doors are opening and requirements have been relaxing, it’s still not definite how/when I should be wearing masks. So far it’s been a pleasant experience being part of the Feldman lab and the REU program, absolutely no complaints there!

In addition to gaining hands-on research experience, Berkeley Biology REU scholars are surrounded by a community that shares their passion for science and learning. Here Fernando Bolio and some of his new friends took time for a selfie after sharing a meal on campus. Pictured left to right Maxwell Miyasato, Sofia Beskid, Lance Li, Malyka Norville, Danny Ibanez, Fernando Bolio. Photo courtesy Fernando Bolio. What is your research project this summer?

My research project focuses on elucidating the mechanisms behind sensory sensitivities in autistic individuals. To accomplish this, the Feldman lab uses autistic-mice models to conduct experiments on neuronal circuits in the brain and discover how information is processed and transmitted between neurons in the brain. My particular project is investigating the expression of ER81, an important protein that could be a key player in the neuronal circuit we’re investigating. What are you looking forward to doing/exploring in Berkeley/the Bay Area this summer and why?

I look forward to visiting the Golden Gate Bridge, the Museum of Modern Art, & Alcatraz! I also plan on camping/hiking through Yosemite, Sequoia, & the Redwoods since I love strolling through nature and viewing its wonderful sights. There are too many things to list, but ultimately I look forward to trying new things and having a wonderful time with my new friends. Is there anything else you would like to share about your experience in the program?

It’s been everything that I’ve hoped it to be, and I recommend it to any students who are looking to enter the land of science and get their feet wet working in the lab and in the Bay!