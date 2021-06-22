2021 NSF REU Program: Summer Research Profile Series

Think the summer is quiet at UC Berkeley? Not for undergraduates gaining first-hand research experience in campus labs through the National Science Foundation Research Experiences for Undergraduates (NSF REU) program. The NSF REU program aims to promote diversity in the national biosciences workforce by funding research opportunities for undergraduates.
In partnership with the NSF REU, the Molecular and Cell Biology (MCB) Department hosts undergraduates from across the nation to gain laboratory experience and conduct cutting-edge research in department labs each summer. For ten weeks, REU scholars are integrated members of MCB labs, where they receive mentorship from graduate students, postdoctoral scholars, and faculty PIs.
Each week from late June through August 13, we're profiling our 2021 NSF REU participants. So stay tuned to learn a bit about some of the fascinating people participating in this year's NSF REU at Berkeley program.
This week meet Fernando Bolio and Megan Kober.
FERNANDO BOLIO
In addition to gaining hands-on research experience, Berkeley Biology REU scholars are surrounded by a community that shares their passion for science and learning. Here Fernando Bolio and some of his new friends took time for a selfie after sharing a meal on campus. Pictured left to right Maxwell Miyasato, Sofia Beskid, Lance Li, Malyka Norville, Danny Ibanez, Fernando Bolio. Photo courtesy Fernando Bolio.
What is your research project this summer?
My research project focuses on elucidating the mechanisms behind sensory sensitivities in autistic individuals. To accomplish this, the Feldman lab uses autistic-mice models to conduct experiments on neuronal circuits in the brain and discover how information is processed and transmitted between neurons in the brain. My particular project is investigating the expression of ER81, an important protein that could be a key player in the neuronal circuit we’re investigating.
What are you looking forward to doing/exploring in Berkeley/the Bay Area this summer and why?
I look forward to visiting the Golden Gate Bridge, the Museum of Modern Art, & Alcatraz! I also plan on camping/hiking through Yosemite, Sequoia, & the Redwoods since I love strolling through nature and viewing its wonderful sights. There are too many things to list, but ultimately I look forward to trying new things and having a wonderful time with my new friends.
Is there anything else you would like to share about your experience in the program?
It’s been everything that I’ve hoped it to be, and I recommend it to any students who are looking to enter the land of science and get their feet wet working in the lab and in the Bay!
MEGAN KOBER
NSF REU MENTOR
Ph.D. Student | Titov Lab
What motivated you to participate in the REU program?
As a scientist, I am incredibly motivated by relationships with the people I work with. Therefore, I wanted to expand my skillset in working with people by taking on a formal mentoring role.
What are some of the highlights of your experience mentoring REU students so far?
I really appreciated the mentee-mentor orientation facilitated by the NSF REU program. In addition to this, it has been incredibly refreshing to work with an enthusiastic and dedicated students early on in their career.
|
Megan Kober (front left) with fellow NSF REU participants and lab members enjoying a pizza lunch on campus before heading back to the lab. Photo courtesy Megan Kober.
What was the most impactful mentoring experience you had and how has it influenced your own mentoring style?
This is my first time serving as a formal mentor to a younger student. However, I would say that my mentoring style has been highly influenced by my personal experiences as a student in various REU and post-baccalaureate programs similar to the NSF REU.
