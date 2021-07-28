2021 NSF REU Program: The Heald Lab

What are you looking forward to doing/exploring in Berkeley/the Bay Area this summer and why? I am looking forward to exploring the different cultures of the Bay Area through the food. The weather is a big plus too.

What’s been a highlight of the program or lab experience so far? Are there any challenges you’ve had to overcome? Actually getting on the bench and learning the techniques needed with hands-on experience. Going to school during the COVID pandemic has limited my experience in this regard, so everything was new to me.

Why did you decide to participate in the program this summer? What are you hoping to gain from the experience? I felt like participating in the Summer REU program would allow me to gain a comprehensive insight into what it takes to become successful in science. I am hoping to learn more about benchwork, scientific writing, literature analysis, and collaboration.