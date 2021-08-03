2021 NSF REU Program: Faculty PIs

Photo of an African clawed frog under water in an aquarium with pebbles and a green plant.Faculty PIs are at the helm of their laboratories, guiding and managing their research program and bearing the ultimate responsibility for all lab training and activities. They are a rich and full resource of laboratory and professional experience, helping students develop broader strategic thinking about their science and careers, guiding students along paths that require research skills, and much more. This week meet two faculty PIs who find it rewarding to see their mentees develop and discover what they want to pursue in their future careers.

Meet Elçin Ünal and Denis Titov.

ELÇIN ÜNAL
FACULTY PI

Associate Professor of Genetics, Genomics and Development

What motivated you to participate in the REU program?
I like the mentoring aspect of the program and the resources it provides to undergraduates for hands-on experience.  

What do you enjoy about having REU students in your lab?
It's a great feeling to share our passion and excitement about doing research with bright and curious young minds!

What do you hope the REU students gain from their experience in your lab?
Getting familiar with lab skills and day-to-day aspects of doing research, getting experience in organizational, presentation, and writing skills.

What’s one piece of advice you hope to pass on to REU students or those wanting to pursue a career in research?
Please don't underestimate yourself. Try to form an internal barometer that measures your success against your own set of principles, and not against other people. 

Is there anything else you would like to share about your experience in the program?
It was an absolute pleasure to host Lizet Reyes Rodas in our lab this year. I hope she and the other students in the Program enjoyed their time at Cal!  

DENIS TITOV
FACULTY PI 

Assistant Professor (Affiliated) of Cell and Developmental Biology

What motivated you to participate in the REU program?
The REU program is a great opportunity to inspire the new generation of students to become scientists. 

What do you enjoy about having REU students in your lab?
Their curiosity and belief that they can do anything.

What do you hope the REU students gain from their experience in your lab?
A better sense of what it means to be a scientist so they can decide if this is a career path that they are excited about.

What’s one piece of advice you hope to pass on to REU students or those wanting to pursue a career in research?
Remember that any career including research has many ups and downs. Try to ignore the downs and celebrate all the ups along the way and make sure small bumps don't deter you. If you love figuring things out, research is a great career choice.

MORE INFORMATION:

Learn more about the NSF REU @Berkeley program: mcb.berkeley.edu/nsfreu/

Read MCB's Fall 2018 newsletter article about the program: mcb.berkeley.edu/news-and-events/transcript/fall-2018-nsf-reu-program

Visit the Ünal and Titov lab websites to learn more about their research programs:

​Banner image: Karla Car via Unsplash.

Research Spotlight

Head region of a sea squirt tadpole stained to show the rudiment of the heart
Head region of a sea squirt tadpole stained to show the rudiment of the heart

Photo courtesy of Professor Michael Levine

To view more research images visit the Research Spotlight