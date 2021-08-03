2021 NSF REU Program: Faculty PIs

ELÇIN ÜNAL

FACULTY PI

Associate Professor of Genetics, Genomics and Development

What motivated you to participate in the REU program?

I like the mentoring aspect of the program and the resources it provides to undergraduates for hands-on experience.

What do you enjoy about having REU students in your lab?

It's a great feeling to share our passion and excitement about doing research with bright and curious young minds!

What do you hope the REU students gain from their experience in your lab?

Getting familiar with lab skills and day-to-day aspects of doing research, getting experience in organizational, presentation, and writing skills.

What’s one piece of advice you hope to pass on to REU students or those wanting to pursue a career in research?

Please don't underestimate yourself. Try to form an internal barometer that measures your success against your own set of principles, and not against other people.

Is there anything else you would like to share about your experience in the program?

It was an absolute pleasure to host Lizet Reyes Rodas in our lab this year. I hope she and the other students in the Program enjoyed their time at Cal!