2021 NSF REU Program: Faculty Insight

What’s one piece of advice you hope to pass on to REU students or those wanting to pursue a career in research? Remember that your contributions as a lab member go beyond doing experiments. Even if the experiments don't always work, we help each other along the way, enjoy each other’s successes, and support one another during difficult times.

What do you hope the REU students gain from their experience in your lab? Most of all, I hope that they see how interactive and supportive a lab environment can be, and that they see how much fun we have doing research.

What motivated you to participate in the REU program? I am always excited to meet students who are interested in research but don't have a lot of experience.