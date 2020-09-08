2020 PhD Commencement Honors Announced

Image courtesy UC Berkeley Digital Gallery, Keegan Houser.
The MCB department is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 PhD Commencement Honors and we congratulate the awardees!
2020 MCB Graduate Commencement Honors
The following are the recipients of our annual graduate awards for research, academic, and community achievement.
|
Cris Alvaro Memorial Prize
|Lisa Eshun-Wilson (Nogales lab)
|
Nicholas Cozzarelli Prize
|Ella Hartenian (Glaunsinger lab) & Carl Ward (Nomura lab)
|
Alan Bearden Book Award
|Emma Carroll (Marqusee lab)